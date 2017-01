50 Cent I'm Bringing In Mike Tyson ... To Help Chris Brown Beat the Crap Outta Soulja Boy

50 Cent is pulling some serious favors to ensure Chris Brown comes out with a 'W' if he and Soulja Boy square up ... calling none other than Mike Tyson to train CB.

50 posted the vid claiming he's speaking with Iron Mike -- the two yak it up pretty heavy -- and one thing's apparent ... they're both in Chris' corner.

Check out the vid -- Mike's got a bold prediction on the fight's outcome -- but something tells us Soulja and Floyd Mayweather think otherwise.