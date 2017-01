Natalie Portman In Case You Didn't Notice, I'm Expecting

Natalie Portman is a trooper ... lugging bags along the street when she's clearly on birth watch.

We got Natalie out and about in Los Feliz Friday, carting her cache from a local bookstore.

It will be the first child for Natalie and hubby Benjamin Millepied.

Can't wait for the birth ... to be honest party because she's such an awesome actress and we want her back.