Stevie J Greenlit For New Penthouse Reality Show

EXCLUSIVE

Stevie J is gonna have his work cut out for him ... the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star just got the greenlight for a new reality series that will scour the U.S. & Canada for 8 fresh Penthouse cover girls.

Not a bad way to spend the work day.

The working title is "Penthouse Pets," the longtime pet name for the mag's XXX models. Filming starts in March with Stevie taking his baby mama, Mimi Faust, and Rick Ross' ex and model Brit Eady along for the ride as his "pet wranglers."

Stevie seemed pretty excited talking about it alongside Brit in the video above. Then again, who wouldn't be?

We're told each episode will hold auditions in a new city with Las Vegas, NYC, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Toronto and L.A. on the map. It's expected to air on VH1, so expect a bunch of censor bars.