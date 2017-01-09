Donald Trump Fires Back at Meryl Streep She's an 'Overrated' Hillary Flunky

Donald Trump isn't taking Meryl Streep's Golden Globes attack lying down -- he's dismissing her as a Hillary Clinton "flunky."

Streep used her acceptance speech for the Cecile B. Demille Award to bash the President-elect for his campaign tactics ... especially his infamous run-in with a disabled reporter. The speech got a huge response in the room ... and, apparently, at Trump Tower.

Trump called her, "One of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big."

His Twitter reply continued ... "For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad."

His right hand woman Kellyanne Conway's also joined the fray.