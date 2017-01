'Atlanta' Star Donald Glover Hints Future Project with Migos

"Atlanta" star Donald Glover dropping a track with Migos?! POSSIBLY!!

We caught up with Donald outside the Chateau Marmont in WeHo Sunday night where our guy asks him if there's something in the works with Migos. You'll recall Donald name-dropped Migos during his acceptance speech for best TV series at the Golden Globes.

Check out the vid ... Donald puts us in suspense but it's his brother and writer, Stephen, who might've let the cat out of the bag.