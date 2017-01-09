Scott Storch Cancel My Marriage ... I Was Too Wasted!

EXCLUSIVE

Music mogul Scott Storch pulled a Britney -- 24 hours after getting married, he wanted out, and is now filing for an annulment due to extreme intoxication.

The famed producer just filed the docs, attempting to get out of marriage ... which went down in 2011. Scott says he and Christina Gray said, "I do" on June 7, 2011 -- but separated the next day. He says they haven't been together since then.

In the docs, Scott admits he and Christina were hammered when they tied the knot, and were "not of sound mind." It is weird he's just now getting around to filing annulment docs ... 5 and half years later.

In this case, the hangover definitely lasted longer than the honeymoon.