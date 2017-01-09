Terrell Owens Says Hall Of Fame Credibility In Question ... If I Don't Get In (VIDEO)

Terrell Owens If I Don't Get In Hall Of Fame ... Voting System Is Flawed

Terrell Owens thinks credibility is on the line for the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... saying if he doesn't get in on his second try, it might be time to take a long look at how the voting is done.

T.O. was denied the Hall in his first year of eligibility ... and despite his All-World numbers (153 TD catches, 6 All-Pro teams, 1,078 receptions) some say he might not get in this year thanks to the headlines he made off the field.

TMZ Sports has talked to ex-players including LaDanian Tomlinson & Michael Irvin who say there's no excuse for Terrell not to be in Canton ... but when we talked to T.O. he took it further, saying if he's denied this time, the Hall needs to review its process.

Listen to him go ... he's definitely already in the Hall of Fame of talkers.