'KKK' Members Mock Jeff Sessions ... 'You Can't Arrest Me, I'm White!!!'

Breaking News

Two men dressed as hooded Klansmen just disrupted Jeff Sessions' Senate hearing on Capitol Hill.

The chaos ensued almost immediately after Sessions -- Donald Trump's pick for Attorney General -- entered the chambers for his confirmation hearing ... with the guys standing on their chairs showing mock support for the Alabama senator.

Check it out ... the 2 men are also wearing foam fingers with "Go, Jeffie Boy" and shouting "You can't arrest me. I'm white!" as cops step in.