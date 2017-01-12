Rihanna Locked Up Hair Don't Care

Don't let Rihanna's casual getup fool you -- chick's rocking $5k worth of gear to go with those super thick locks.

RiRi was leaving her NYC apartment to head to the set of "Ocean's Eight." She's co-starring with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Sandra Bullock -- none of whom will be wearing anything this dope. Her Vetements hoodie, Gucci socks and Louis Vuitton backpack don't come cheap. We're guessing the hairstyle's for her character.

We know what you're thinking -- that's a lot o' leg for a winter day, but temps hit the 60s there Thursday.

Behold ... global warming's silver lining.