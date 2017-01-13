Kim Kardashian Suspects Heavily Armed

Charges have come in for 6 additional suspects arrested in Kim Kardashian's robbery case ... and one of the alleged robbers got slapped with an extra charge for having major firepower.

The 6 suspects are officially facing charges from the French authorities, including being in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association. The suspects' ages range 54-72 except for one ID'd only as Harminy ... who is just 29.

Other charges include acquiring and possessing ammunition, and impersonating and holding false administrative documents.

Finally, 70-year-old suspect known as Christiane G is charged with being head of complicity of robbery with weapon in an organized gang, complicity of abduction and sequestration, and possession of ammunition. He was also charged with possessing an AK-47.

These indictments come on the heels of 4 men being charged on Thursday.