Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Strip it Down Chicken Wings and Massages

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna aren't putting all their eggs in the TV basket ... they've gone back to their roots by making some serious cash at the strip club.

The on-off couple hit up Sapphire Strip Club in NYC where Chyna was hosting.

She got pampered with a massage and chowed down on chicken wings.