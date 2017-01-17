Donald Trump It's Fish Or Beef ... At Fancy Donors' Dinner

The folks who donated big to Donald Trump's presidential campaign will have one simple question to answer come dinnertime -- fish or beef?

Trump's hosting the Chairman's Global Dinner in D.C. Tuesday night ... where donors who spent top dollar for his campaign will get treated to an exclusive black-tie dinner, and 2 entree options: mustard glazed black cod or filet mignon.

TMZ has obtained a copy of the menu, and it includes side dishes like carrot ribbon salad and champignons -- fancy for mushrooms. For dessert, they're serving Baked Alaska cakes with "fresh" raspberries.

Winos have 2 reds and 2 whites from which to choose. Cheers!