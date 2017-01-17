You looking for love, like Donald Trump, and long walks on the beach? Well, now there's a dating site for you.
TrumpSingles.com is up and running for DT supporters looking for like-minded souls to form a perfect union.
The site has 20,000 members and it's growing fast.
The dude who started it -- David Goss -- fired up the site last summer and offered to "make dating great again" at a cost of $5 a month. That price has now swelled to $19.95 a month.
We're guessing ... lots of first dates at the ol' firing range.