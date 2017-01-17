Philip Rivers Admits Move to L.A. 'Has Been Tough'

EXCLUSIVE

Real talk from Chargers QB Philip Rivers who didn't try and sugarcoat how the move from San Diego to L.A. has affected him ... telling TMZ Sports, "It's been tough for all of us."

Rivers was on his way into "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" (welcome to Hollywood!) when he told us why he'll miss San Diego ... his home for the past 13 years.

He also hopes his fans down in S.D. will make the trip up to continue to support the team.

As for a possible acting career now that he's in Tinseltown ... Philip says don't bet on it.