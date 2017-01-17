Prince Harry And the Hairy Hero Award Goes to ...

Prince Harry lifted the beard of a badass military hero to present him with a medal at the inaugural Endeavour Fund Awards.

Neil Heritage is the happy, hirsute man who received the award at the ceremony in London on Tuesday. Neil lost both legs in a suicide bombing in Iraq, but didn't let it stop him from rowing across the Atlantic, and nearly climbing the Matterhorn.

Prince William was also there to honor the late adventurer Henry Worsley. He and his bro spent the evening recognizing the achievements of many wounded or sick servicemen and women.

As far as we can tell, though ... only Harry grabbed a handful of beard hair at the event.