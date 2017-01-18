'Hamilton' Star & Creator Pisses Off NYPD Honcho by Toasting Obama's Controversial Prisoner Release

Lin-Manuel Miranda's vowing to return to 'Hamilton' in honor of President Obama commuting the sentence of Oscar Lopez Rivera -- who was convicted for conspiracy against the U.S. government -- and some cops are outraged.

Miranda said he'd be honored to play Alexander Hamilton if Rivera goes to see the play in Chicago after his release in May. Rivera has been serving a 55 year sentence since 1981 for involvement in the FALN -- a Puerto Rican liberation organization that conducted fatal bombings in NYC and an attack on NYPD headquarters.

The argument for Rivera's release has been that he was never convicted of killing anyone, and only for seditious conspiracy, but a high ranking member of NYPD tells TMZ, "It's a slap in the face of every hard working NYPD officer that the President would commute the sentence of a terrorist, and for [Miranda] to honor a terrorist is appalling."

Miranda, who quit 'Hamilton' last summer, is of Puerto Rican descent and tweeted Obama to thank him for shortening Rivera's sentence before leaving the White House.