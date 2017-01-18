Melania Trump DC to NYC Commute Shorter than Yours

EXCLUSIVE

Melania Trump will get from the White House to Trump Tower faster than your average big city commuter takes to get home -- and she's doing it by plane, chopper and automobile.

TMZ broke the story ... Melania will stay at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave Friday and Saturday night and then return to Trump Tower Sunday with Barron so he can continue his school year in NYC. It's going to be quite the whirlwind trip home.

Our sources tell us Melania will drive in a motorcade from the White House to Andrews AFB in Maryland: 20 mins. Then she'll hop on a 737 or a 757 (similar to Trump's jumbo jet) to NYC's LaGuardia Airport: 45 mins.

From there, they'll dodge bridge and tunnel traffic by taking a helicopter to Manhattan's Chelsea district: 15 mins. Their journey ends with another motorcade for the 2.5 mile ride to Trump Tower: 10 mins.

All told, Melania's looking at a 90 minute ride. No carpool necessary.

It's good to be the First Lady.