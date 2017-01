Mike Pence Ready to Pedal in D.C.

Mike Pence has great resolve on one thing once he becomes Veep ... exercise.

We got Pence on Captiol Hill Tuesday and it seems he's not putting the bike he regularly rides into storage.

It creates an interesting problem for the Secret Service if Pence ventures out into the open. President Clinton famously jogged around the Lincoln Memorial and the Potomac ... a big security challenge.

We're guessing the subject of stationary bikes will come up soon.