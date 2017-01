Waka Flocka Flame Wipes Ass With Trump Jersey

Waka Flocka Flame made a big stink when he decided to wipe his ass at a concert ... using Donald Trump's name to do it.

Waka was performing at the Georgia Theatre when he noticed a fan wearing a Trump jersey. Waka's a known anti-Trump guy, but still ... what happens next is gag worthy.

For the record, it looks like all cloth and ... No Hands. At least he's consistent.