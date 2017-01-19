Directors Guild of America Someone's Bullying and Threatening Us Over Trump

EXCLUSIVE

Members of the Directors Guild of America who are working on TV coverage of the inauguration and related events tell TMZ they are being threatened by someone who has sent word out to everyone in the org ... you do anything Trump-related and you're in big trouble.

Several DGA members forwarded us an email written by a member and received by at least 66 DGA members. The author never disclosed his name, but the people we've spoken to say they're almost certain it's a DGA member in a position to hire other members. They've identified the person to us but we cannot independently confirm he's the author.

The email calls Trump "the monster we all fear." It goes on, "It is not an overstatement that he is about to destroy this country if we don't do something about it."

Then comes the threat ... "There is no need of naming names when the Inaugural credits will tell us enough about the people who truly care about this country and those who don't share the same ideals."

And there's another email from a second anonymous DGA member that supports the initial email author, saying, "I often feel like saying, 'If you work on the inaugural, you're an asshole. If you work on the inaugural and you voted for Bozo the Nazi, you're an asshole, AND an idiot!' But I didn't say that, did I?''

One member on the email chain angrily told us, "It feels like McCarthyism."

The emails were sent between January 6th and January 10th.

At least one DGA executive received the email chain on January 7th. We're told the DGA has not reached out to the members about the emails.

We reached out to the DGA ... so far, no comment.

The DGA just gave us a statement ... "This is a DGA-covered project, staffed with DGA-represented employees. We have been in communication with our members, and let them know we support their right to work on this project, and intend to protect them fully. We have, and will continue to, investigate the source of this anonymous email."