Trump Inauguration Make America Great Again Welcome Concert

LIVE STREAM

The Make America Great Again Welcome Celebration and concert is about to start in front of Washington D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial, and we're live streaming the festivities.

Country star Toby Keith, rockers 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums and classical crossover act The Piano Guys will be performing ... along with several military bands.

Actor Jon Voight is slated to make a speech and, of course, Prez-elect Trump. His choice of words should be interesting.