Donald Trump Inaugural Parade Begins ... As Protests Break Out

LIVE STREAM

Donald Trump is about to make the almost 2 mile-long trek down Pennsylvania Avenue for his inaugural parade, and we're streaming live as protests are breaking out just blocks away.

Trump is set to make his way to the White House from the US Capitol -- and while he has the option to walk it ... we're guessing he'll take a lift due to the unrest in nearby downtown D.C.

Obama rode most of the way during his first inaugural parade as well due to security concerns. Trump is likely to do the same.