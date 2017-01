Donald Trump Inauguration Free Weed! 4,000+ Joints Spark Up

Breaking News

Donald Trump's inauguration parade may encounter some secondhand weed smoke since more than 4,000 joints will spark up at once just a few miles away.

Pro-weed group org DCMJ is handing out upwards of 4,200 free joints to the public Friday at DuPont Circle -- about 3 miles away from the US Capitol, where Trump will be sworn in.

The ceremony will fire up 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Trump's Presidency.

The point of the rally ... to advocate for federal legalization of weed.