Rapper iLoveMakonnen I'm Gay ... Big Whoop

Breaking News

Rapper iLoveMakonnen -- the guy behind the smash hit "Tuesday" -- just revealed that he's gay ... saying, "It's time I've come out."

The 27-year-old made the announcement on Twitter saying, "As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out."

He added, "And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours."

Makonnen's career exploded in 2014 when Drake remixed his song ... and followed up with, "I Don't Sell Molly No More." He's also become big in the fashion world.