NFL's Tony Jefferson Using Madden NFL 17 as Free Agency Test (VIDEO)

NFL's Tony Jefferson Using Madden NFL 17 as Free Agency Test

How does a top NFL free agent safety like Tony Jefferson decide where to sign next season?

Easy ... he edits himself in the Madden NFL 17 video game and sees how he looks with different teams!

Seriously!!

The Arizona Cardinals stud joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) and told us how he's gearing up for the free agent market ... which should be GREAT for him considering the steller season he had in 2016.

The good news for Cardinals fans ... sounds to us like Tony wants to rock the red and white next year.