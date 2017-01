Donald Trump Goes Off Script During First Dance Singers Scramble

EXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump had a spontaneous moment during his first dance with Melania that made the singers and band fight for their lives.

Erin Boehme, one of the 3 singers, told our photog Trump and Melania were supposed to dance to "My Way" by themselves, and Pence and his wife would follow with a different song. Trump changed all that by waving Pence on stage ... then his kids.

Maybe you noticed ... "My Way" went on way long.