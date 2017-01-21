Trump Inauguration Speakers Got Loads of Goodies

Donald Trump's inauguration speakers -- from reverends, rabbis and bishops to Jackie Evancho -- walked away from the historic day with way more than a memory ... like some gold to spruce up their swag bag.

We got hold of a bag that included gold White House cuff links. There was also a mug and "Blair House" book chronicling the history of the President's Guest House.

That's not all ... speakers were also treated to flights and hotel accommodations for 2 in D.C. from Wednesday through Saturday. They also got police escorts to each inaugural event.

