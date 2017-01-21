Madonna Attends Women's March 'F*** You' To The Haters

Madonna attended Saturday's Women's March in Washington D.C. and had one very strong message to those opposing the event ... a big old "F*** You."

Madge was among the last of the star studded lineup -- which included Amy Schumer, Alicia Keys, Janelle Monae, Maxwell, and Scarlett Johansson -- and she didn't hold anything back.

Not only did Madonna drop a couple f-bombs in her speech, she also mentioned wanting to blow up The White House before changing the lyrics to one of her songs to a message for Donald Trump.