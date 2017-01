Donald Trump Women's March on D.C. Draws Huge Crowds

LIVE STREAM

Donald Trump is praying in a Washington cathedral while 400,000 women in D.C., including Beyoncé, Amber Rose, Amy Schumer, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry are expressing their displeasure.

The Women's March on Washington is underway ... one of numerous women's marches around the country.

The message ... "women's rights are human rights."