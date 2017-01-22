Curt Schilling: I Don't Care About Hall Of Fame Anymore (VIDEO)

Curt Schilling I'm Over The Hall Of Fame ... Voting Is Unfair & Biased

EXCLUSIVE

MLB great Curt Schilling tells TMZ Sports he's fed up with the Baseball Hall Of Fame ... and at this point couldn't care less if he's ever voted into Cooperstown.

Schilling missed the Hall again this year, garnering only 45 of the 75% percent needed to make the cut ... and there are people who think it's Curt's outspoken politics, not his stellar career, keeping him out.

We spoke with Schilling ... who says no matter the reason he's not making the Hall, one thing's for sure ... HE DOESN'T CARE ... calling the voting "an arbitrary process done by humans."

It's interesting ... Schilling still has a real chance to get in at some point in the future (if he makes nice with the voters) but it's obvious he has no intent on doing that ... ever.