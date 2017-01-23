Melania Trump No Gridlock in NYC For Barron's School Rides

EXCLUSIVE

Melania Trump is going to endear herself to New Yorkers right off the bat by NOT creating traffic jams across the city ... TMZ has learned.

The First Lady returned to Trump Tower Sunday night because, as we reported ... she religiously escorts Barron to his private school -- but now they'll do it in a heavily protected motorcade rolling through NYC. This, understandably, was a deep concern for city commuters.

Our law enforcement sources tell us it won't be that bad. We're told the plan is to block off streets in a rolling pattern -- for just a few minutes -- to allow the First Lady's convoy to move quickly. NYPD will assist the Secret Service by blocking streets and re-opening them as soon as Melania's ride passes.

Bottom line for NYers: No massive street closures all at once, and no gridlock. Also, we're told the route will change regularly for security purposes.

We'll see how this all works Wednesday morning when Barron heads back to school.