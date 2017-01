Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner Baseball Baristas!! ... At Local Coffee Shops

Coffee anyone?

L.A. Dodgers stars Yasiel Puig and Justin Turner surprised guests at local Coffee Bean stores Monday morning ... and even made drinks for customers.

The event kicked off the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour ... where players and coaches give back to the area.

Check out the clip ... it's hilarious to see Puig greet the customers and Turner attempt to make drinks without breaking the store.