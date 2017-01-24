Chelsea Handler Shames, Bullies Melania Trump

Chelsea Handler insulted Melania Trump ... and it's backfiring.

Chelsea says she wouldn't interview the First Lady because "she can barely speak English."

Handler failed to mention Melania speaks 5 languages ... French, Italian, German, Slovene and, of course, English.

Chelsea then unleashed on Melania, saying she wouldn't book the First Lady or President Donald Trump for her Netflix show because "I don't respect either one of those people."

It's unclear what grudge she has against Melania, other than proximity.

Handler's comments are essentially shaming immigrants who try to adapt to American culture, and when people bully them by making fun of their level of skill in mastering the English language it inhibits them from speaking altogether.

Choose your battles wisely.