M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter Crushes Nat'l Anthem at 76ers Game

M. Night Shyamalan's Daughter Crushes Nat'l Anthem ... at 76ers Game

1/24/2017 5:01 PM PST

How's this for a twist ... M. Night Shyamalan's daughter CAN SING!!! 

Saleka Shyamalan put her pipes on display at the Philadelphia 76ers game Tuesday night -- belting out a pretty impressive rendition of the National Anthem.

By the way, it happened to be "M. Night Shyamalan Night" -- honoring the director who happens to be a huge Philly fan. He even got to ring the team's ceremonial bell! 

Oh ... and get this -- it was also $1 DOLLAR PRETZEL NIGHT AT THE ARENA!!

WHAT A NIGHT FOR 76ERS BASKETBALL!!!

