John Daly Smashes Golf Ball Out of Someone's Mouth ... Again

Breaking News

Sequels usually aren't as good as the original ... but that doesn't apply here.

Here's your crazy video of the day, thanks to John Daly hitting his tee shot off someone's MOUTH ... AGAIN!!

It's insane ... Daly pulled this off a couple years ago with a female volunteer. This time, he used the CEO of Loudmouth Golf, Dennis Green.

Check out the clip ... only John Daly would be brave enough to pull something like this off TWICE.

PS - he pulls it off with a cig in his mouth. Classic Daly.