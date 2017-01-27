EXCLUSIVE
Malcolm X's daughter and granddaughter have been arrested after allegedly stealing a U-Haul which contained a bunch of mistreated dogs.
Malikah Shabazz (the mug shot above is from a 2011 arrest for grand larceny) and her daughter, Beth Shabazz, were in Maryland Wednesday when cops found a box in the truck containing dogs with injuries ... so say cops who add the dogs were "kept in inhumane conditions."
They've been charged with 7 counts of animal cruelty, vehicle theft and an additional charge of theft between $10,000 and $100,000.
They've been released on bail.