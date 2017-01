Queen Elizabeth Likey Likey Topless Dudes

Queen Elizabeth might be 90 years old, but she had the eyes of a 20-year-old on Spring Break when she came face-to-face with some shirtless guys ... in skirts.

The Queen got a face full of the dudes in traditional Fijian grass skirts during an exhibition in England. That smile screams ... Fuel up the jet, Jeeves! We're going to Fiji!

It's good to be the Queen.