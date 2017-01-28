Donald Trump's 'Muslim Ban' Keeping Oscar-Winning Director From Attending Academy Awards (Reports)

President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban" signed Friday is preventing Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi from attending this year's Academy Awards ... according to multiple reports.

Farhadi's "The Salesman" is nominated for Best Foreign Language film, but according to Trita Parsi --President of The National Iranian American Council -- Farhadi won't be let into the US for the February 26 ceremony.

It's worth noting -- it's unclear if Farhadi planned on attending this year's show -- but he was present in 2012 when his movie "A Separation" won the same category.