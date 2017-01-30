Drake Home Sale Big Phony Scam

Drake got punked by an impostor who pretended to be his manager and put the word out the rapper was putting his incredible estate on the market ... and the media took the bait.

The LA Times reported Monday Drake had listed his Hidden Hills property for $19,999,900. It's an amazing property, with a grotto which matches the Playboy Mansion, a theater, game room, spa/massage room, and on and on.

Turns out, a random guy who has no association with Drake posted the house as "For sale by owner" on Zillow. A real estate agent noticed the posting and reached out to the "manager" to see if he could rep the property.

The "manager" told the agent he could rep Drake in the sale, and that's when the agent posted the listing on the Multiple Listing Service as an active listing.

The agent, Alexei Pavlov, tells TMZ he never intended to put the property on the MLS as active ... it was supposed to be in drafts while he worked out details with the "manager." But Pavlov says when he spoke with the "manager" to nail down the listing, the guy got aggressive and confessed it was a scam.

Short story ... the house isn't for sale, and the grotto will continue to be populated with hot chicks.