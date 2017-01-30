Grindr Sued Over Alleged Murder, Rape Scheme

EXCLUSIVE

A Grindr user claims the app is being run recklessly and as a result someone actually tried to rape and murder him, although the lawsuit is thin on specifics regarding the 2 allegations.

Matthew Herrick claims in a new lawsuit he met someone on Grindr in 2015 and began dating him. Herrick says the guy he was dating opened up new profiles and impersonated Herrick, using his addresses -- home and work -- along with photos.

Herrick says random guys would come to his home and restaurant where he worked, expecting sex. Although the suit cites no specific instance of attempted rape and murder, it does offer up several examples of aggressive men coming to his home and workplace.

Herrick claims just about a week ago a Grindr visitor got into his New York apartment building and refused to leave. Herrick's roommate confronted the guy in the hallway, said he was calling the cops, and the man lunged at the roommate, grabbed his phone and started wrestling with him.

He says he is in "a constant state of hyper-vigilance, afraid that Grindr has been used to incite or seduce the wrong person -- somebody who will make good on threats to attack or rape [me]."

Herrick says he lodged 50 complaints to Grindr and 14 police reports, to no avail.

We reached out to Grindr ... so far no word back.