Magic Johnson to Trump: STOP ACTING LIKE A DICTATOR

Magic Johnson to Trump: STOP ACTING LIKE A DICTATOR ... 'Muslim Ban' Is Wrong

1/30/2017 6:02 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson just came out swinging at Donald Trump -- saying the president's new immigration policy is downright UN-AMERICAN ... and he must stop acting like a dictator. 

"It's wrong to discriminate against people," Johnson said leaving the Pump Brothers 50th birthday at the W Hotel Sunday night ... "We have a lot of great Muslim brothers and sisters who are here and doing a wonderful job of being great Americans."

Johnson also said he's concerned for Latinos and African-Americans as well. 

Still, Magic says he's praying to God that "something will click" with Trump because "this is not right."

