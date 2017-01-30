Magic Johnson to Trump: STOP ACTING LIKE A DICTATOR ... 'Muslim Ban' Is Wrong

EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson just came out swinging at Donald Trump -- saying the president's new immigration policy is downright UN-AMERICAN ... and he must stop acting like a dictator.

"It's wrong to discriminate against people," Johnson said leaving the Pump Brothers 50th birthday at the W Hotel Sunday night ... "We have a lot of great Muslim brothers and sisters who are here and doing a wonderful job of being great Americans."

Johnson also said he's concerned for Latinos and African-Americans as well.

Still, Magic says he's praying to God that "something will click" with Trump because "this is not right."