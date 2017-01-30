Mary Tyler Moore Death Certificate Reveals Multiple Causes of Death

EXCLUSIVE

Mary Tyler Moore died from cardiopulmonary arrest ... brought on by 3 other serious medical conditions ... this according to the death certificate.

According to the death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the contributing factors to her death last week were aspiration pneumonia, hypoxia (lack of oxygen to her tissues) and diabetes mellitus.

Cardiopulmonary arrest is when the heart stops beating. It technically is not a heart attack.

TMZ broke the story, the 80-year-old actress died in a Connecticut hospital after life support was withdrawn. Family sources say she had been suffering greatly in the weeks before her death.

The death certificate shows Moore was pronounced dead at 2:15 PM on January 25.

There was no autopsy.