'Stranger Things' Kids Get Loose After SAG Win

The cast of "Stranger Things" won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but there was nothing but fun going down at the after-party at Sunset Tower.

You can't help but smile when you see this video of all the kids celebrating their first big award show victory on the dance floor.

We only wish we could see their co-star Winona Ryder's face during this display.