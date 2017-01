Arnold Schwarzenegger Goes All American After Taking on Trump

Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his true colors Monday after calling President Trump out for making the U.S. look "stupid."

The bodybuilder-turned-movie star-turned-politician was tooling around Venice, CA wearing red, white and blue.

He weighed in on the "Muslim ban" during an interview with "Extra" Monday, noting he himself came to this country as an immigrant and, "It's crazy, it's crazy and makes us look stupid."