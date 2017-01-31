Judge Neil Gorsuch Trump's Supreme Court Pick Anti-Abortion Leanings

Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Supreme Court has never squarely ruled on abortion, but he's left clues.

Neil Gorsuch, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals, wrote a book called "The Future of Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia," and said, "All human beings are intrinsically valuable and the intentional taking of human life by private persons is always wrong."

Judge Gorsuch also wrote an opinion siding with religious organizations that didn't want to provide contraception under Obamacare, ruling that forcing religious organizations to participate would be "gravely wrong."

The 49-year-old judge has criticized the use of courtroom as a place to change social policy, calling it "bad for the country and bad for the judiciary." He's an originalist, just like the justice he has been named to replace -- Antonin Scalia -- meaning he believes the Constitution should be interpreted exactly as the Founding Fathers wanted.

Short story ... super conservative.

FUN FACT: Gorsuch's mom, Anne Gorsuch, was the first female Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.