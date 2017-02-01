Drake Strippers Audition For His 'Ballet'

Drake and Jas Prince held auditions for their new Super Bowl week pop-up "club" -- The Ballet -- and while Drake's insisted it's "not about no strip club s***" ... it sure as hell looks like it is.

We got a bunch of girls who flocked to Houston Tuesday night for a round of auditions, and just at first glance, we have a feeling about what kind of chicks Drizzy's in the market for.

The girls showed off their moves, and their impressive bods, to our camera guy -- who got treated to some ice cream at the end of it all by Jas ... the talent judge.

BTW ... turns out the term "Canadian Ballet" means strip club up north. So ... nice try Drake, but this is definitely on some strip club sh**. Not that there's anything wrong with that.