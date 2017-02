Senator Joe Manchin I'll Give Judge Gorsuch a Fair Shake

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Joe Manchin is a Democrat who is definitely not down with torpedoing Judge Neil Gorsuch as the nom for SCOTUS.

We got the Senator at the Capital doing a quick meet and greet with Trump's pick.

The Dems are threatening to do unto Trump what the Republicans did to Obama's failed pick for Supreme Court ... not even give him a hearing.

Senator Manchin isn't an eye-for-an-eye kinda guy.