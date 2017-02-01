'The Wall' Couple Goes From $109 ... To Millionaires!!

"The Wall" host Chris Hardwick repeatedly points out that the Wall giveth and taketh away ... and it was a huge giver on Tuesday night.

A lucky couple was down to $109 before they answered a question correctly that gave them 3 balls to drop ... and one of them landed in the million dollar slot. When it was all said and done, they walked away with $1,100,098 for their family.

Fun note -- the question the guy answered right to score the triple ball drop was about the famous viral video, "Charlie Bit My Finger."