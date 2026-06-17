Sabrina Carpenter Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Man Who Showed Up at Her Home

Against Man She Says Tried Entering Her Home

Sabrina Carpenter was granted a permanent restraining order against the man who was arrested at her L.A. home … who she claimed returned to her home hours later … TMZ has learned.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge ordered 31-year-old William Applegate to stay 100 yards away from the pop star, her sister Sarah and Sarah’s boyfriend, George, for the next 5 years.

William testified at the hearing in opposition to Sabrina’s request for a restraining order, but he apparently failed to sway the judge.

As TMZ first reported, Sabrina claimed the man came to her home and tried to enter through the front door.

Her team said the man’s plan was “calculated and aggressive.” Sabrina used a screenshot of a Ring camera showing William at her front door as evidence in court.



William was arrested on May 23, but she says he showed up at her home 24 hours later and then showed up the following day … before the police came out once again.