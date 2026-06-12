Sabrina Carpenter: Man Arrested At Pop Star's Home Fighting Restraining Order

The man who was arrested after Sabrina Carpenter claimed he showed up at her home multiple times is now objecting to her request for court-ordered protection against him ... TMZ has learned.

Sabrina obtained a temporary restraining order against William Applegate earlier this month ... but Applegate is now asking the court to deny the singer's request for a permanent order prohibiting him from coming near her ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Applegate said he did not believe Sabrina wanted the restraining order … and that it was concocted by her team and "brought against Carpenter's will by her employed security group and the Los Angeles Police Department in conjunction with her legal team as an artifact of a military government program's maligned instructions."

A hearing has been set for later this month. As TMZ first reported, Sabrina and her team had a much different version of events in their paperwork.

The singer claimed the 31-year-old man tried to enter her home through the front door on May 23 … which led to him being arrested. She said he tried to pretend that he knew her when grilled by her security and then during questioning by the police.

The petition included a screenshot of security footage she said showed the man at her front door.

Sabrina said he then showed up 24 hours after being arrested, but was told to leave. She said he showed up again the following day, which the police responded to.